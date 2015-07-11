Everton ease past Swindon

Kevin Mirallas struck twice before late efforts from Romelu Lukaku and Conor McAleny helped Everton get pre-season under way with a 4-0 win at Swindon Town.

Gerard Deulofeu had lit up a goalless first half on his second Everton debut, former Liverpool trainee Ty Belford keeping the Spaniard out on two occasions.

Roberto Martinez made nine changes at the break and two of them combined to break the deadlock as McAleny put Mirallas in the clear, allowing the Belgian to slot home.

McAleny was heavily involved as he freed Lukaku to set up Mirallas' second before squaring for the Belgium striker to make it three.

The 22-year-old winger is yet to see his Goodison Park career take off, but more performances of this nature could see him force his way into Martinez's plans and he capped a fine outing with a deserved goal in stoppage time, as Lukaku returned the favour to tee him up.