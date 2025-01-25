Everton have appointed Charlie Adam as their new set piece coach and everyone is saying the same thing

Charlie Adam's embarrassing corner attempt from 2017 was brought up again after his move to Everton

Set piece coaches have received increasingly attention over the past couple of years, with several becoming household faces even if not names thanks to the TV cameras' proclivity for zooming in on them every time a dead ball situation arises.

More and more Premier League clubs have had at least some experimentation with the idea of a specialised set piece coach - though not all of them have stuck with it.

And now Everton have added to that contingent after appointing former Blackpool and Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam to the post to join David Moyes' backroom staff at Goodison Park.

Former manager Sean Dyche reportedly handled the training for set plays at Everton prior to his dismissal this month, but Moyes has moved to add Adam to the mix.

Known as an excellent dead ball taker and crosser during his playing days, the former Scotland international's appointment has nonetheless prompted numerous social media responses recalling one that Adam got badly wrong.

The disastrous corner in question came during Stoke City's clash with Burnley back in 2017.

Left-footer Adam ran up to take an inswinging corner from the right, slipped, and - crucially - ended up knocking the ball with his knee, thus registering as having taken the kick, before being penalised for handling it as he tried to go for a mulligan.

Then-Potters boss Mark Hughes could be seen shaking his head with a resigned smile in the dugout, while Adam was at least able to see the funny side as he trotted back for the resulting free kick.

Moyes will naturally be hoping his current players don't end up suffering any similar embarrassing slips. Obviously. Didn't really need saying, that, did it?