Everton keen to keep Pienaar

The South African midfielder’s current deal expires at the end of the current season and he has so far failed to agree a new contract with the Toffees.

But Everton Assistant Manager Steve Round says the club are determined to hold on to last season’s Player of the Year.

“The manager [David Moyes] has said all along he wants Steven to stay,” he said.

“He is under contract and as far as we are concerned he will be an Everton player this season.”

Pienaar has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park with a host of clubs said to be interested in his signature.

Tottenham Hotspur had been reported to be considering offering Peter Crouch in a swap deal for Pienaar.

But Round was quick to dismiss any transfer rumours involving either player.

He said: “There is no truth in the speculation. Steven has been a terrific player for us and is a terrific asset.”

By Dave Peddie

