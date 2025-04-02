Line-up quiz! Can you name Everton's starting XI from their 3-0 win over Liverpool in 2006?

Everton dished out a derby day dressing down in a handsome home win against their rivals - now Moyesey's looking to do it again, almost 20 years later

Mikel Arteta of Everton holds off the challenge of Xabi Alonso of Liverpool during the Barclays Premiership match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on September 9, 2006 in Liverpool, England.
(Image credit: Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

The more things change. Everton visit Liverpool this evening for the second Merseyside derby of the season and David Moyes has seen it all before.

Moyes' Toffees have struggled for wins against the Reds even at Goodison Park, but they can look back with particular fondness at a famous 3-0 win in September 2006.

Everton had started the season well and went on to secure a top-six finish in the Premier League.

TRY NEXT

James Tarkowski scores a late equaliser for Everton against Liverpool in the last-ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park in February 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

QUIZ How much do you know about the Merseyside derby?

But for now, we want you to name Moyes' starting XI from the derby meeting in September 2006.

There's no time limit and 11 players to name - all we're interested in is the starting line-up, not substitutes.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Log into Kwizly, too, and we'll give you a hint. Go!

