Line-up quiz! Can you name Everton's starting XI from their 3-0 win over Liverpool in 2006?

The more things change. Everton visit Liverpool this evening for the second Merseyside derby of the season and David Moyes has seen it all before.

Moyes' Toffees have struggled for wins against the Reds even at Goodison Park, but they can look back with particular fondness at a famous 3-0 win in September 2006.

Everton had started the season well and went on to secure a top-six finish in the Premier League.

But for now, we want you to name Moyes' starting XI from the derby meeting in September 2006.

There's no time limit and 11 players to name - all we're interested in is the starting line-up, not substitutes.

