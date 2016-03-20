Everton keeper Howard to join Colorado Rapids

Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard has agreed a deal to join MLS side Colorado Rapids at the end of the Premier League season.

The United States goalkeeper, who has spent 10 years at Goodison Park following an initial loan move from fellow Premier League side Manchester United, has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Rapids.

Howard has endured a poor run of form over the past two seasons, finding himself out of the first-team picture in recent weeks as Roberto Martinez has elected to start Joel Robles in his place, and the 37-year-old has now decided the time is right to move back to his homeland.

"I will remain an Evertonian for life. This will always be my team and my club," Howard said in a brief interview on Everton's official website.

"To play the amount of games that I have and to be focused for so long, a lot goes into it, so I would be remised to not continue to support this team that I love."

Howard has made over 400 appearances across all competitions for Everton, scoring one goal – against Bolton at Goodison Park in January 2012.