Everton to make late call on Mina fitness for Tottenham clash

Everton are monitoring Yerry Mina ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham at Goodison Park.

A late decision will be made on the defender after he came off in the first half of the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Watford on Tuesday with a recurrence of the knee issue that had seen him sit out the loss at Brighton three days earlier.

Winger Bernard and midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin are sidelined by knee and quadriceps injuries respectively.

Tottenham will hand a fitness test to Jan Vertonghen.

The Belgium defender has a hamstring injury and will be assessed before the trip to Merseyside.

Erik Lamela (thigh), Hugo Lloris (elbow) and Danny Rose (suspended) are missing for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Lossl, Holgate, Baines, Keane, Digne, Mina, Sidibe, Coleman, Delph, Sigurdsson, Schneiderlin, Gomes, Davies, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Walcott, Tosun, Iwobi, Kean.

Tottenham’s provisional squad: Gazzaniga, Vorm, Austin, Aurier, Walker-Peters, Foyth, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon, Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Skipp, Wanyama, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Moura, Kane, Parrott.