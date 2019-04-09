Everton target Championship striker to spearhead attack next season – report

Everton are lining up a move for Birmingham City hotshot Che Adams, according to Football Insider.

Adams has scored 22 goals in the Championship this season, with his latest strike sinking promotion candidates Leeds.

The 22-year-old is held in high regard as a player who could develop into a top-level striker.

Despite the recent good form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton are keen to bolster their attack with a proven goalscorer.

Everton's head of recruitment Marcel Brands has identified Adams as a player with huge potential, and who January reports suggested could be available for around £15 million.

NOW READ...

QUIZ! Can you name the 50 highest Premier League scorers of all time?

RANKED The 12 best managers in the Football League this season