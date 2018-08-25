Everton winger Bolasie joins Villa on loan

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Yannick Bolasie from Everton on a season-long loan.

The 29-year-old winger left Crystal Palace for Everton in a reported £25million move at the start of the 2016-17 Premier League campaign, but he struggled to recreate his best form at Goodison Park.

And with the Toffees subsequently bringing in a series of wide options, chiefly Theo Walcott, Richarlison and Bernard, Bolasie's departure has been on the cards for several weeks.

Middlesbrough were said to be close to a deal, but Villa have beaten the Championship leaders in the race to land Bolasie.

"My main aim here is to get this club promoted," Bolasie told the Villa website. "A club of this stature has to be in the Premier League.

We are delighted to – finally – confirm that has joined on a season-long loan from .Great to have you on board, Yannick!August 25, 2018

"I looked around both Villa Park and the training ground, and me and my family just said, 'Wow'. It's Premier League everywhere you look.

"I'm here to make myself smile again and use all my ability to try and help the team. It's great to be here."

Villa were beaten 1-0 by Fulham in the Championship play-off final last season but they have made a strong start to the new campaign.

Steve Bruce's men are unbeaten in the second tier and fifth in the table ahead of facing Reading at Villa Park on Saturday.