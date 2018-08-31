Everton's Sandro joins Sociedad on season-long loan

Sandro Ramirez will spend the season on loan at Real Sociedad after the LaLiga side reached an agreement with Everton.

Everton have allowed Spanish forward Sandro to join Sociedad on a season-loan loan, it was announced by both clubs on Thursday.

Sandro started in Everton's 3-0 win over Rotherham in the EFL Cup on Wednesday but Marco Silva opted to send the 23-year-old back to Spain, having spent time at Sevilla last term.

"I join a strong and committed team," Ramirez said following his switch to Sociedad.

Sandro arrived from Malaga in 2017 after scoring 28 LaLiga goals, however, he has struggled to adapt in the Premier League.

The Spaniard netted just one goal in 15 appearances across all competitions before joining Sevilla on loan in January.