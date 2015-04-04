Every player has a price, says Chelsea's Mourinho

Sterling's ongoing wrangle with Liverpool over a new deal has dominated the headlines in recent times, after the winger turned down fresh terms and then admitted to being flattered to being linked with a move to clubs such as Arsenal in an interview with the BBC.

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers has since publicly said that Sterling - who has two years remaining on his current contract - will not be sold in the upcoming close-season under any circumstances.

But while understanding of Rodgers' resolve, Mourinho believes players who are unhappy should be moved on.

"I don't like players who don't want to play for me and my club. Every player has a price - it doesn't matter which player," he said when asked about Sterling's situation.

"If you ask me, for example, do I want Eden Hazard to leave Chelsea? No. If he wants to leave and doesn't want to work with me, doesn't want to play for Chelsea, does he have a price? I think he has.

"But I also understand the philosophy of managers and clubs who want to keep the players at any price.

"My philosophy is not better than that - it's just mine."