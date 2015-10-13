Evra still upset over Manchester United exit

Juventus defender Patrice Evra has admitted that he is still upset about the way he left Manchester United in 2014.

The 34-year-old was keen to continue his career at Old Trafford, but eventually opted to leave the club for Juventus after United changed the terms of his contract.

Evra has no regrets over his decision to join the Serie A champions, but still finds it hard to discuss his United exit.

"It's still hard to talk about my United exit, but one day - when my career's over - I'll be able to speak more openly about it," the Frenchman told RMC.

"I came to Turin above all for my family, because at Manchester they had inserted a clause in our agreement which changed the situation considerably. It really annoyed me.

"But I don't regret this move, which in the end has proven to be more than positive.

"I'm happy in Serie A, even if it was more a coincidence that I ended up in Turin than a choice.

"My aim is to keep on winning with Juventus and the national team, particularly since we're the host nation [at Euro 2016]."