Ex-Bundesliga goalkeeper favourite for Liverpool sporting director role: report

Jorg Schmadtke is the leading candidate to take over as sporting director at Liverpool (opens in new tab), according to reports.

The Reds are on the hunt for a successor to Julian Ward, who is leaving the club at the end of the season – along with director of research Ian Graham.

Per GOAL (opens in new tab), talks with Schmadtke – who stepped down as Wolfsburg managing director in February – have reached an advanced stage, although no deal has been finalised.

Schmadtke, 59, is thought to already have a strong relationship with compatriot Jurgen Klopp – who is set to celebrate eight years in charge at Anfield this October.

Schmadtke has a wealth of executive experience in German football (Image credit: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

A goalkeeper for Fortuna Dusseldorf and Freiburg in the 80s and 90s, Schmadtke has held executive roles at a number of German clubs since hanging up his boots – beginning at Aachen in 2001, before moving on to Hannover and Koln.

When The Telegraph (opens in new tab) broke news of Liverpool's approach for Schmadtke on Saturday, the report detailed his 'outspoken style' and 'robust sense of humour'.

Schmadtke has admitted that he has had difficult relationships with some managers in the past – although he seems to see himself as quite an amiable character. Speaking after leaving Wolfsburg, he told Kicker (opens in new tab):

"There are technical things – it's about the job – and there are things outside of the job that I don't have a problem with.

"There are even people who want to see me again and have a coffee or a beer with me. I am not as big an ass as you may think."