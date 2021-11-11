Ex-Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is in line to become the next Norwich City manager

Frank Lampard is in line to become the next manager at Norwich City.

The former Chelsea and Derby manager was sacked from Stamford Bridge in January this year, as Thomas Tuchel took over the side. The Blues went on to win the Champions League.

Lampard had also taken Chelsea to an FA Cup final during lockdown, which the west Londoners were beaten in, 2-1. Prior to that, he managed Derby County, who he led to the play-offs.

Norwich are currently 19th in the table and have won one game all season - that was against Brentford last Saturday, with Daniel Farke leaving Carrow Road after the game itself.

Farke had led the Canaries to two promotions in between a relegation from the Premier League. The pressure had got too much for the German, however, with his side starting the season particularly poorly.

Norwich were always going to face some kind of transition this season, having sold talismanic midfielder Emiliano Buendia to Aston Villa. The Norfolk side reinvested that money in the likes of Milot Rashica and Joshua Sargent - but have yet to see the benefit of such squad-building on the field.

Lampard's first task, should he get the job, will be to get the Canaries to concede fewer goals, as Norwich look to climb out of the relegation zone.

Only Newcastle United have fewer points - and they have recently appointed a new manager too, in Eddie Howe.