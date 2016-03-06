Ex-Newcastle owner Hall calls for McClaren sacking

Steve McClaren should pay the price for Newcastle United's poor form and be sacked by the St James' Park club, says former owner John Hall.

Newcastle fell to a 3-1 home loss against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, a fifth defeat in six Premier League matches leaving them languishing in 19th.

Though the gap to rivals Sunderland in the relative safety of 17th spot is only one point, Hall called for action to be taken now.

"You need change," the 82-year-old, who sold his stake in the club to Mike Ashley in 2007, told the BBC.

"Steve is not getting them to play and it's probably time he goes. You've got to find someone to harness the team."

Speculation over a potential successor to ex-England boss McClaren has been rife, with David Moyes among the favourites, but Hall says the players need the support of the fans whoever is in charge.

"I'm out of touch with the managers, but you need someone who can motivate the players and change the tactics," he added.

"Moyes is a nice fella. Whether he has got the strength of character, I don't know. But I say again to the fans – you've got to get behind them, it's no good booing, that won't help.

"We should not be in this position and we should be asking why."