Ex-United forward King revels in Bournemouth winner

Josh King revelled in a special moment as his second-half strike was enough for AFC Bournemouth to sink his former club Manchester United 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium.

Pacy forward King spent five years at Old Trafford before departing for Blackburn Rovers on a permanent deal in 2013, joining Eddie Howe's side in the most recent close-season.

And the 23-year-old was the hero for Bournemouth as he finished a wonderfully worked corner in the 54th minute to settle Saturday's Premier League contest as the hosts recorded another famous win following their shock 1-0 victory at Chelsea last week.

"It meant a lot. Coming from United, I was there five years and spent a lot of time there," he told Sky Sports.

"I've moved on now. I just try to do my best every week for Bournemouth, [but] getting a goal against your old club means a lot."

King's goal was a well-rehearsed move as he lost his marker to turn home Matt Ritchie's low corner from eight yards, though he admits it has never come off in training.

"It's the first time I've scored with it," he added. "We've practiced on it in training and I've missed every time."

Man of the match Junior Stanislas opened the scoring in bizarre circumstances as his second-minute corner went straight over United goalkeeper David de Gea.

The midfielder believes the wins over Chelsea and United give the squad belief they can stave off relegation, with the win moving them three points above the drop zone – and above champions Chelsea.

"It definitely does [give us belief]," he said. "We have a strong group of players. With the injuries it's been hard to lose the likes of Callum [Wilson], and Tommy Elphick our captain is massive loss.

"But then you have the likes of Kingy coming in with his pace."