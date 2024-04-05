Exclusive: Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino explains why Cole Palmer is such a hit so far at Stamford Bridge

By Arthur Renard
After a thrilling encounter between Chelsea and Manchester United, Mauricio Pochettino told FFT why Cole Palmer is having such a big impact at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino during a game against Brentford in March 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea hadn’t lost in the league for exactly two months and initially they were on course to maintain that unbeaten streak without much trouble as they were cruising 2-0 inside 20 minutes. But then Manchester United stepped up a gear and found themselves back in the game by half-time.

Shortly after United even took the lead via the impressive Alejandro Garnacho, who scored his second on the night. And just when everybody thought that the game was over, Chelsea came back deep in stoppage time when two goals from Cole Palmer. The scenes of players, staff and fans celebrating were huge – and perhaps it can give Chelsea momentum going into the latter stages of the season.  

