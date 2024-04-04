Liverpool alerted to potential Vinicius Junior transfer domino effect after Kylian Mbappe arrival: report

By Steven Chicken
published

Liverpool, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be standing in a circle around the future Real Madrid duo chanting 'fight, fight, fight'

Liverpool target Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates a goal during the La Liga 2023/24 match between Real Madrid and Valencia at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Final score; Real Madrid 5:1 Valencia. (Photo by Guillermo Martínez/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea are apparently alert to the notion that Kylian Mbappe’s impending move to Real Madrid could lead to Vinicius Junior heading to the escape hatch rather than risk butting heads with the French sensation.

It was declared in February that Mbappe had agreed a deal in principle to move to the Bernabeu once his contract at Paris Saint-Germain comes to an end this summer.

