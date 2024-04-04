Liverpool alerted to potential Vinicius Junior transfer domino effect after Kylian Mbappe arrival: report

Liverpool and Chelsea are apparently alert to the notion that Kylian Mbappe’s impending move to Real Madrid could lead to Vinicius Junior heading to the escape hatch rather than risk butting heads with the French sensation.

It was declared in February that Mbappe had agreed a deal in principle to move to the Bernabeu once his contract at Paris Saint-Germain comes to an end this summer.

As passed on by TeamTalk, the brilliantly-named Spanish outlet El Debate report concerns of a potential ‘clash of egos’ between Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, who would be rivals both positionally and in terms of their prominence in the side.

Potential Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior rivalry could pave way to Premier League move

Could Liverpool profit from Mbappe going to Real Madrid? (Image credit: Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images)

Apparently unfamiliar with the very concept of Galacticos upon which Real Madrid have built their success and global popularity for years, the suggestion is that the prospect of the two being unable to co-operate could pave the way for Vinicius Junior to be given the old heave-ho.

In that instance, they add, Liverpool, Chelsea and PSG would be ‘willing to offer’ up to £171m to lure the Brazilian their way.

That does seem rather at odds with recent reports elsewhere that Chelsea are expecting to have to sell some of their better youth products to prop up their Financial Fair Play position.

Chelsea are in for Vinicius, too (Image credit: Getty Images)

But Liverpool could potentially finance a deal by going back to Saudi Arabia and asking to be asked again about Mohamed Salah’s availability, having turned down a very sizeable bid for the influential Egyptian late in last summer’s transfer window.

Qatari-funded PSG would meanwhile have an Mbappe-shaped gap in their squad and an Mbappe-sized hole in their budget.

Alternatively, Mbappe and Vinicius Junior could get along just fine and win loads of trophies together at Real Madrid. But that's boring.

Robert Pires has implored Kylian Mbappe to consider saying an abrupt 'non' to Real Madrid and join Liverpool instead. But what if he didn't get on with Joe Gomez?

Luis Enrique also wants Mbappe to snub his move to Real Madrid, which will surely happen, despite Pires' and Enrique's entreaties. However, his move could prompt some attacking sales from the current Real Madrid squad.