Liverpool leading transfer race for £48m teenage Brazilian sensation

By Steven Chicken
published

Chelsea and Manchester United are also said to be keeping tabs on Luis Guilherme, who has long been linked with a big European move

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp arrives ahead of kick-off in the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on October 8, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are leading a pair of Premier League rivals in the hunt for a Palmeiras wonderkid.

The Kop Times write that Liverpool face competition from Manchester United and Chelsea in their pursuit of a versatile 18-year-old forward from Brazil.

