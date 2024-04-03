Liverpool leading transfer race for £48m teenage Brazilian sensation

Liverpool are leading a pair of Premier League rivals in the hunt for a Palmeiras wonderkid.

The Kop Times write that Liverpool face competition from Manchester United and Chelsea in their pursuit of a versatile 18-year-old forward from Brazil.

Luis Guilherme made his breakthrough proper into the Palmeiras’ first team last season, making 19 appearances in the Brazilian Serie A – mostly from the bench – as well as appearing in the Copa Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil.

Liverpool leading the race for Luis Guilherme (again)

Luis Guilherme is wanted by Liverpool (Image credit: Pedro H. Tesch/Getty Images)

The Brazilian under-20s international is yet to find the net at senior level but has been extremely prolific in the youth ranks, with the Kop Times adding that Palmeiras youth director Joao Paulo Sampaio is tremendously excited about Guilherme’s potential.

He said: “We played in a tournament in Japan and Luis scored over 40 goals. The Japanese players were scared of him.

“But Luis doesn’t get carried away. He knows the potential he has. He’s a very special player.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Guilherme is reported to have a £48m release clause in his current contract, which he signed in November to extend his stay with the club until 2026. This is not the first time that any of the three clubs have been linked with Guilherme: all three were first connected with him towards the end of the Brazilian season last autumn.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bayern Munich’s name was also put into the frame back then, while Manchester City were added to the mix in December. Liverpool were then also claimed to be leading the race back in February.

Almost like there’s an agent repeatedly trying to drum up interest or something.

More Liverpool stories

Graeme Souness has explained why Liverpool have the toughest run of the title contenders in the Premier League.

Liverpool have made a clear choice for their next manager according to one report, while Roy Keane has expressed doubts over one candidate. Talks have reportedly begun over one Brazilian star joining, while Trent Alexander-Arnold has opened up to FourFourTwo over receiving the vice-captaincy at Anfield.