Chelsea players send board clear message over Mauricio Pochettino future after Burnley draw: report

Chelsea could be in the market for a new manager soon after reports that some of the players have asked the board to replace Mauricio Pochettino following the Blues' 2-2 draw against Burnley on Saturday.

Pochettino said before the game that data showed Chelsea should be in fourth place, but the Blues remain in 11th after they were pegged back twice against 10-man Burnley.

There were boos as the final whistle sounded at Stamford Bridge and pressure is increasing on Pochettino, who has been unable to change the team's fortunes since taking over last summer.

Pochettino was appointed following a tumultuous campaign which saw three managers – Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard – combine to lead the Blues to a bottom-half finish.

The Argentine led Chelsea to the Carabao Cup final in February, while the Blues are also through to the FA Cup semi-finals, but their position in the Premier League is hugely disappointing after an outlay of over £1 billion on new players in the last four transfer windows.

And according to HITC, some players have now lost their patience with the former Tottenham manager, who was out of work since leaving Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2022.

The report claims that some members of the squad have spoken to the club's board to express their dissatisfaction at Pochettino, with the club already looking into possible successors.

While it is understood that no decision has yet been made, the board will want to see some clear improvement between now and the end of the season if Pochettino is to be given more time.

Chelsea's next game is a home fixture against Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday night.

