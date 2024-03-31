Chelsea players send board clear message over Mauricio Pochettino future after Burnley draw: report

By Ben Hayward
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly lost the support of some players after Saturday's draw against Burnley

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino looks dejected after defeat to Wolves in December 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea could be in the market for a new manager soon after reports that some of the players have asked the board to replace Mauricio Pochettino following the Blues' 2-2 draw against Burnley on Saturday.

Pochettino said before the game that data showed Chelsea should be in fourth place, but the Blues remain in 11th after they were pegged back twice against 10-man Burnley.

