EXCLUSIVE: Hernandez on dream move

The 22-year-old Mexico international picked up where he left off at the recent World Cup in South Africa by further demonstrating his potential with goals during the Red Devils’ pre-season campaign.

GEAR:Get a Chicharito shirt

United fans got their first glimpse of the prodigiously talented striker in last Wednesday's 7-1 romp against an Airtricity XI in Dublin when 'Chicarito', as he is known in his homeland, leapt from the bench to score with a rasping, first-time shot less than 90 seconds after his half-time introduction.

And Hernandez completed a whirlwind six months by making his full United debut against Premier League champions Chelsea in Sunday's Community Shield at Wembley, scoring the second goal in a 3-1 victory for Manchester United with his face.

"Everything was incredible, the way they treated me, the possibility of being coached by someone like Ferguson, one of the best managers in the world,” Hernandez exclusively reveals in the September issue of FourFourTwo magazine, out now.

"I must say, playing in Europe is a dream come true and I'm very excited to be at such an important club as Manchester United. It's a club where every player in the world would like to be."

Hernandez was spotted by a United scout last December, and after initially planning to wait to bring him to Old Trafford, Ferguson pushed through the deal in April after learning of the forward’s planned involvement at the World Cup.

Ferguson's judgement was proved to be spot on as Hernandez furthered his reputation in South Africa by scoring two goals for Mexico before their second round exit to Argentina, taking his international tally to nine goals in 16 appearances.

By James Martini

The new issue ofFourFourTwo magazine is in shops now, featuring interviews with Hernandez, Robert Pires, Marouane Chamakh, Jack Rodwell and the bumper pre-season supplement previewing every team in the Premier League, Football League, Blue Square Premier and SPL.



EXCLUSIVE:Rodwell happy to stick with Toffees

EXCLUSIVE:Chamakh only had eyes for ArsenalEXCLUSIVE:Pires still haunted by CL final substitution



Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook