EXCLUSIVE: SWP eyes place in 23

Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo.com, the 28-year-old explained that, despite facing stiff competition from the likes of Tottenham’s Aaron Lennon, Arsenal’s Theo Walcott and PFA Young Player of the Season James Milner of Aston Villa for a midfield berth in Capello’s final squad, he believes he will be selected provided he focuses on his own performance and impresses in training.

“I don’t observe other players, I just concentrate on my own game and as far as I’m concerned, whichever players do well while we’re away on the training camp will deserve to go to South Africa in my eyes,” the Eastlands star explained, adding: “I’ll just take that mentality there and stay positive.”

Wright-Phillips will doubtless have been encouraged by taking a starring role in England’s previous match against Egypt at Wembley in March, coming off the bench to set up Spurs striker Peter Crouch for England’s opening goal before scoring himself in a 3-1 victory.

Yet the former Chelsea midfielder has seen his playing time restricted at City in recent months, following the arrival of Adam Johnson at Eastlands.

Left-footed Johnson has played several matches on the right for Roberto Mancini’s side since arriving from Middlesbrough in the winter transfer window, often leaving Wright-Phillips demoted to the Manchester City substitutes bench.

But Wright-Phillips sang the praises of the recent England squad edition, explaining that he feels the 22-year-old has a good chance of traveling to South Africa, despite being uncapped to date.

“He’s a textbook winger – he’s brilliant at creating the opportunities for other players to score goals, and he’s left-footed, which could work in his favour as there aren’t too many left-footed players in the squad,” said Wright-Phillips.

“But you never know who’ll get picked, that decision will ultimately lie with Fabio Capello.”

