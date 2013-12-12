FA to consult Hull fans over name change

Hull owner Assem Allam wishes to change the club's name to Hull Tigers - claiming that it will benefit them in operating on a global scale.

The Premier League outfit have officially submitted their request to the FA, with a decision expected to be made in April 2014.

A statement from the FA read: "The FA can confirm that it has received a request from Hull City to change its playing name to Hull Tigers from season 2014/15.

"Requests to change a playing name of a club are considered under FA Rule A3 (l) and require the prior written permission of the FA Council.

"As part of the evaluation of the request, a consultation process will be undertaken with various stakeholders including supporter groups."

Many Hull fans have opposed the plans to change the name, which has stood throughout Hull's 109-year history, with supporters setting up a campaign group named 'City Till We Die'.

Allam courted controversy last month when he claimed that fan chants at games could distract the players and that those railing against the plans could "die as soon as they want".

The Egyptian saved Hull from financial crisis when he assumed control in December 2010 and he has since financed the club back into the Premier League - were they currently sit 12th after 15 games.