What time is the FA Cup fourth round draw and when can you watch it?

After a weekend of FA Cup action, the Third Round of the competition reaches its finale with Arsenal hosting Leeds United on Monday night, at 7.56pm at the Emirates.

Tradition dictates that the draw for the next round of the competition takes place after the first round of games, however, the fourth round draw for the FA Cup this season will be just before the final match of the long weekend.

BBC pundit Alex Scott, who had three spells at Arsenal during her career, is set to draw the numbers with David O’Leary. O’Leary still holds the Arsenal appearance record, and has both managed and played for Leeds.

What time is the draw?

From 7.35pm, Monday January 6, 2019

What channel is it on?

It is being shown on BBC One, in the build-up to Arsenal vs Leeds

The draw will be broadcast on BBC One, as part of the build-up to the Arsenal vs Leeds tie, and will be the main feature of The Emirates FA Cup Show, hosted by Spencer Owen and Jules Breach.

The Emirates FA Cup Show is a new online show which will be broadcast on the official Twitter account of the FA Cup. You can catch the first episode tonight at 19:11, by following @EmiratesFACup on Twitter.

When will the FA Cup fourth round take place?

The FA Cup fourth round will consist of 16 fixtures, to be played on the weekend of Saturday January 25. Replays are set for Tuesday 14 and Wednesday 15 January.

What number is my team in the draw?

The ball numbers for each of the clubs left in the competition are as follows:

1. Leicester City

2. Queens Park Rangers

3. Fulham

4. Chelsea

5. Wolverhampton Wanderers or Manchester United

6. West Bromwich Albion

7. Rochdale or Newcastle United

8. Cardiff City or Carlisle United

9. Oxford United

10. Sheffield United

11. Southampton

12. Liverpool

13. Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town

14. AFC Bournemouth

15. Sheffield Wednesday

16. Bristol Rovers or Coventry City

17. Barnsley

18. Manchester City

19. Middlesbrough or Tottenham Hotspur

20. Reading or Blackpool

21. Watford or Tranmere Rovers

22. Norwich City

23. Millwall

24. Derby County

25. Hull City

26. Brentford

27. Portsmouth

28. Arsenal or Leeds United

29. West Ham United

30. Northampton Town

31. Burnley

32. Birmingham City

