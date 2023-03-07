FA investigating Arsenal after Gunners' wild celebrations in dramatic Bournemouth win

Reiss Nelson is mobbed by his teammates after scoring Arsenal's winning goal against Bournemouth

Arsenal (opens in new tab)'s wild celebrations following Reiss Nelson's 97th-minute winner against Bournemouth (opens in new tab) on Saturday are being investigated by the FA.

Having seen their side come from 2-0 down to win 3-2 through Nelson's superb long-range strike, Gunners substitutes and staff couldn't contain themselves and flooded onto the pitch in jubilant scenes at the Emirates Stadium.

The scenes were exactly what you'd expect to see following such a dramatic moment in the Premier League title race – but referee Chris Kavanagh made a note of the 'incident' in his match report, meaning, as bizarre as it sounds, it will now be reviewed further.

Scenes: Arsenal's victory kept them five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Bournemouth were 2-0 up with just over half-an-hour to play at the Emirates: Philip Billing had put the struggling Cherries in front with the second-quickest goal in Premier League history after 9.11 seconds, before Marcos Senesi doubled their lead with a header from a corner midway through the second half.

But league leaders Arsenal reaffirmed their title credentials by mounting a comeback for the ages in front of a raucous home crowd.

Thomas Partey pulled one back on 62 minutes, Ben White made it 2-2 with his first-ever Gunners goal eight minutes later, then Nelson completed the turnaround in sensational style.