Leeds want one of their former players – but look likely to miss out

The Sun say that the Whites are keen to land the player they sold to Aston Villa in 2009, and more recently played at Elland Road again on loan in 2012.

However, a £15m price tag with high wages is likely to make a deal incredibly difficult for Leeds – not least as several Premier League clubs are said to also want the 29-year-old from Manchester City this summer.

Marcelo Bielsa’s future is still uncertain after Leeds’ play-off failure against Derby, and the Yorkshire club may be forced to sell this summer if top-flight interest is forthcoming for their top performers of 2018/19.

Delph only played 11 Premier League games for Manchester City as they reclaimed the Premier League title, and will likely consider joining a club where regular first-team football is more forthcoming.

England manager Gareth Southgate has demonstrated that players in his squad must be getting consistent minutes to be considered for selection, and Delph will be aiming to make sure he is part of the Three Lions chief’s plans for Euro 2020.

