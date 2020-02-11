Quiz! Can you name the clubs who've been promoted from the Championship since 1999/2000?

Ten minutes are on the clock and there are 60 clubs to guess - that's two automation promotion winners, plus a play-offs winner, every year since 2000.

It's starting to get tight at the top of the Championship.

In a league in which any team can beat any other, it's always going to be a close call for promotion, but this year feels especially unpredictable - there's just six points between the top five clubs.

Tonight, Leeds United take on Brentford in another match which could be decisive. But we want you to cast your minds back, rather than forward, for this quiz...

Plenty of teams have been promoted this century, but can you remember all of them?

Some of them are now Premier League mainstays, whilst others sunk back down into the second tier.

Good luck with today's quiz!

---

