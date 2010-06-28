Fabiano keen on Man United move

The Sevilla star, 29, believes he is at an age where he should be collecting the major honours and feels his ambitions match those of the Old Trafford outfit.

Fabiano told the Daily Star Sunday: "I have a real chance of winning a World Cup here in South Africa, and that is what I must stay focused on even though I know my future has to be sorted soon.

"I have made it clear that I will not be signing a new contract with Sevilla and at 29 I now need to join a club where I can start challenging for the highest honours from the first season.

"The choice will come down to Manchester United and AC Milan. That is the sort of team I want to be signing for, one of the true giants of Europe.

"I think the way Manchester United play football is very attractive, I must be honest and say Premier League football and the way Manchester United play attracts me.”

The Brazilian, who has already scored twice in three games at the World Cup, has also expressed his desire to join forces with Wayne Rooney in the Red Devils' front line.

"You think about being Wayne Rooney's strike partner and that is very attractive for any striker.

"I think the style of Premier League football suits me and I think I could score goals and be very successful there.

"Sir Alex Ferguson is a winner, their players are winners and they are one of the few teams in Europe challenging for the top honours season after season.

"As soon as the World Cup is over I will make a quick decision on my future - and while it is going on I hope Sevilla can open discussions. I have enjoyed my time here but I now need to be at a giant."

United are said to be keen on signing a new forward, with Bulgarian striker Dimitar Berbatov failing to find form in 2009/10, and Michael Owen struggling with injury.



By Saad Noor

