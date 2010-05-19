Factbox on Serbia

Colours: Red shirts, blue shorts and white socks

Nickname: Orlovi (Eagles)

Previous World Cup Appearances: 9 as part of former Yugoslavia (1930, 1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1974, 1982, 1990, 1998). One as Serbia and Montenegro (2006). None as an independent nation.

Best World Cup performance: (Semi-finals 1930 and fourth place 1962 as part of former Yugoslavia).

Coach: Radomir Antic

Most capped player: Savo Milosevic 102

Top scorer: Savo Milosevic 37

Talking points:

Long-term injuries to defender Ivica Dragutinovic and midfielder Bosko Jankovic have forced changes in the squad as both would have been certain candidates for the finals. Forward Danko Lazovic's participation is also hanging in the balance after he sustained a thigh injury. Serbia may take four goalkeepers to South Africa with Andjelko Djuricic coming into the frame after a good season with his Portuguese club Nacional. In their first appearance as an independent nation, Serbia aim to impress after disappointing in a group stage exit as Serbia and Montenegro in the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Players to watch:

Antic has tipped towering striker Nikola Zigic to be one of the tournament's outstanding players while 2009 Serbian player of the year Milos Krasic and top scorer in qualifying Milan Jovanovic should add bite to Serbia's attack. Nemanja Vidic is expected to marshal the back four and captain Dejan Stankovic is playing in what could be his last major tournament.

(Compiled by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)