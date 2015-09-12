Falcao hails Pedro partnership

Radamel Falcao has hailed his understanding with Chelsea team-mate Pedro as he looks to get the Blues back to winning ways on Saturday.

Falcao scored his first goal for the club in the shock 2-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace, heading home the former Barcelona winger's cross shortly before Joel Ward's winner.

The Colombia international believes he and Pedro can offer a fruitful partnership for the champions this season as they look to get back on track against Everton at Goodison Park.

"Pedro knows my traits," Falcao told Chelsea's official website. "And I know him as well and for that reason, in the last match, I started to run forward because I knew Pedro was going to cross.

"In the Premier League, some teams use a lot of crosses and others not too much, but I think we have very good attackers with that strength and we can use that for winning games.

"It is nice to score with my head again. I think it is one of my skills, one of my scoring strengths."