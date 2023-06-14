Fantasy Premier League changes: FPL will launch a NEW format for next season

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will launch a new format to the game for the 2023/24 season, with exact details still to be revealed.

Speaking at SportsPro Live about the business of Fantasy Premier League, Alexandra Willis, director of digital media and audience development at the Premier League, confirmed that in conjunction with Fantasy and Fantasy Draft, there will be a new format the game's 11.4 million worldwide players will be able to enjoy at the start of the next season.

"There is a new format coming for the start of next season, so watch this space," Willis revealed.

What are the new changes coming to Fantasy Premier League?

Details are limited right now - but speculation is rife that there could be new game modes or league formats.

When asked how Fantasy Premier League will evolve, either through adaptations in the current game modes offered or with something brand new entirely, Willis highlighted the rebrand FPL underwent for the 2022/23 campaign, as well as the launch of the 'Second Chance' league which allowed players restart their teams from zero from gameweek 17.

"I mentioned the new format which we're launching for next season, which is very exciting. Even for this season the game underwent a rebrand - we launched the Second Chance league which allowed people to come in again and have a free restart, which was very popular and probably something we'll look to repeat.

"There's lots of feedback from the community all of the time about small things that can be improved and enhanced, and ensuring that those changes fit naturally as part of that match week window.

"So, you're in your build up, prepare, get excited phase and you're picking your teams. But then how is it acting as a compliment to the live coverage is something else to be explored. There's always lots to do and we're certainly building from a position of strength.

While no specific details about the new format have been revealed, FPL players have started to speculate about what the new game mode might entail.

With there currently two game modes on offer - Fantasy and Fantasy Draft, directed largely towards an American audience - a third could perhaps target players less inclined to delve into the minutiae of the game week-to-week, preferring a more casual way of playing.

One player said: "My guess is a Best Ball league, where you pick a bigger squad for GW1 and make no changes in season, with the top scoring players automatically going into your weekly XI.

"Or an adapted version where you don't have transfers but you pick your team each week from a bigger squad."