Fears for Shaw after injury in England v Spain

Luke Shaw left the field on a stretcher after suffering an apparent head injury during England's Nations League encounter against Spain at Wembley.

Manchester United left-back Shaw was to the fore as England took an early lead, producing an excellent run and pass for Marcus Rashford to score in the 11th minute.

But with Spain 2-1 up, Shaw collided with visiting right-back Dani Carvajal and hit his head heavily on the turf before lying motionless in the 47th minute.

The 23-year-old received six minutes of treatment on the field before being carried off on a stretcher, wearing a neck brace and an oxygen mask.

Shaw, who revealed this week he came close to losing his leg after a serious break suffered while playing for United against PSV in 2015, was making his first international appearance for 18 months.