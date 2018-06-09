Fekir has passed Liverpool medical, says FFF chief

Liverpool are on the verge of signing Nabil Fekir according to French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet, who claims the Lyon star has passed a medical while on location at France's pre-World Cup training camp.

On Friday, Lyon issued a statement to decry "false" reports over a deal being reached for the 24-year-old forward, adding to speculation that both Fekir's previous knee injury and concerns over the financial structuring of the deal from the Ligue 1 club's point of view might scupper a potential blockbuster transfer.

However, Le Graet told reporters he believes negotiations for Fekir's move to Anfield are nearing completion, claiming the player passed the requisite physical checks at France's Clairefontaine base.

"He's in the middle of negotiations and I think it's done," Le Graet said.

“I spent 15 minutes with him this morning [Saturday], and he's only concerned with the France team. He's in good spirits.

"He passed his medical in Clairefontaine. That's logical, we've done it for other players."

The veteran administrator has no concerns over the saga lingering on into France's World Cup campaign, where they have been drawn alongside Denmark, Peru and Australia in Group C.

"It would be better for him [to complete the transfer], but he's not perturbed," Le Graet added.

Dernier match de préparation, heureux de jouer à la maison ! June 9, 2018

Fekir enjoyed a career-best season with Lyon in Ligue 1, scoring 18 times in 30 games and supplying a further eight assists.

Liverpool began their close-season business with an eye-catching £43.6million swoop for Monaco midfielder Fabinho at the end of last month, while Naby Keita's agreed £52.75m switch from RB Leipzig will go through on July 1.

France conclude their World Cup preparations with a friendly against the United States on Saturday in what could prove to be a farewell appearance for Fekir at Lyon's Groupama Stadium.