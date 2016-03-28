Fellaini played in wrong position at United - Wilmots
Manchester United would get the best out of Marouane Fellaini as a box-to-box midfielder says Belgium coach Marc Wilmots.
Belgium boss Marc Wilmots has criticised Louis van Gaal for not playing much-maligned midfielder Marouane Fellaini in his natural position.
Fellaini is on international duty with Wilmots' squad having endured sustained criticism of his performances and on-field conduct over recent weeks, notably from a significant section of United's fanbase.
But Wilmots believes the former Everton player is naturally a box-to-box midfielder, while he tends to feature at Old Trafford in either a holding role or as an emergency striker
"I know him by heart," Wilmots told the Times. "In my eyes, he is a box-to-box [midfielder]. He could also play as a number six by himself, but not with a partner.
"He has the ability to play on the offensive too, as Everton used him. He is the best goal scorer I have.
"He is a very good player with a unique profile, but he is a player who must be used taking his qualities into account."
Belgium play Portugal in Leiria on Tuesday - a match relocated from Brussels follow last week's terror attacks - before Fellaini returns to United for Sunday's match against Everton at Old Trafford.
