Fenerbahce announce Zajc signing in FIFA Ultimate Team-style unveiling

Fenerbahce announced their signing of Miha Zajc from Empoli in an Ultimate Team-style unveiling from the FIFA19 video game.

Slovenia international midfielder Zajc has enjoyed a strong season in Serie A this term, scoring three and setting up another trio of goals in 20 appearances for the relegation-threatened side.

The deal is reportedly worth around €10million and the 24-year-old has signed on until 2023.

Fener's announcement video caught the eye of gaming enthusiasts, as it was inspired by unveiling cut-scenes from the Ultimate Team mode on FIFA19.

Zajc joins Fener in the midst of a relegation battle of their own, as they sit just two points above the bottom three in the Turkish Super Lig.