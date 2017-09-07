Fenerbahce concede defeat in Costa chase

Fenerbahce boss Aykut Kocaman has conceded a loan swoop for Chelsea outcast Diego Costa is looking less likely as the Super Lig transfer deadline approaches.

Costa's days at Stamford Bridge appear numbered after the Spain international was told he was no longer required by Antonio Conte, and the striker has been AWOL ever since.

A move to former club Atletico Madrid is thought to be favoured by Costa, but their FIFA transfer ban means no deal could happen until January.

That opens up the possibility of a loan deal and, with the majority of Europe's transfer windows now closed, Turkey has emerged as a potential destination.

Besiktas and Fenerbahce have both been credited with an interest in the 28-year-old, but Kocaman has suggested the chances of a deal with Fener are over.

Speaking at a media conference on Thursday, the Fener boss said: "It seems we are going to do one more transfer.

"Diego Costa was one of our targets. He is a special player.

"He was on the verge of joining us, but now the situation seems negative."