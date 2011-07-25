Ferdinand: I won't give up place to Jones

The 19-year-old penned a five-year deal with the reigning Premier League champions earlier this summer following a £16.5 million move from Ewood Park, despite making just 35 league outings for Rovers.

GEAR:Save 10% on new Man United home and away kits. Free delivery on orders over £50

Jones and fellow England Under-21 international Chris Smalling - signed from Fulham for £10 million a year ago - will provide healthy competition for established central defensive duo Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic.

However, Ferdinand - who has made more than 350 appearances for the Red Devils since his £30 million move from Leeds United in 2002 - has insisted that he is still hungry for success at Old Trafford and will not be giving up his place for anybody.

The former England captain was continually troubled by injury last term, which limited him to just 29 club outings, and he will be as desperate as ever to hold down a regular starting place in 2011/12.

"I remember what I was like when I was young," he said in The Sun. "I remember looking up at Slaven Bilic, Marc Rieper, Alvin Martin and Steve Potts at West Ham.

"I was only a kid but I used to sit on the bench and think I should be playing. I am sure these guys think the same thing.

"If they have got anything about them they should.

"They are all talented footballers and, I believe, Manchester United players. At some point I am sure they will take over the reins.

"But I am competitive and I don't want to be giving up my position to anybody. My task is to prove I am hungrier than them."