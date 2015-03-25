Ferdinand: Ramsey appointment a gamble

Ramsey assumed the reins following Harry Redknapp's departure in February to undergo knee replacement surgery.

The Loftus Road outfit have lost six of their seven Premier League matches since Redknapp's exit, leaving them four points adrift of top-flight safety.

"No regrets at all because I know what a great coach he is," Ferdinand told Sky Sports. "It's a gamble, any manager coming in would have been a gamble.

"There's no guarantees that anyone would have kept us in the division or anyone would have done any better than Chris Ramsey’s doing at the moment, so I’ve got no regrets whatsoever."

Asked whether Ramsey would remain in charge beyond this season, Ferdinand added: "I think it’s something that we have to sit down and speak about.

"Okay, Tony came out and said if he keeps [QPR in the Premier League], the job's definitely his, but it's like being at a roulette table, spinning the dice: he has taken on somebody else's team.

"Most people say when a manager comes in you need to give him time to build his own team – Chris hasn't had that. He's come in and done us a favour, to be fair, but he's doing a job with someone else's hand.

"What we'll do, we'll sit down come the end of the season, with Chris, with the owners of the football club and decide whether Chris is the best way forward or whether we need something else.

"I think that's what we need to do, come the end of the season, just readdress everything."