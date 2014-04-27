Ferdinand rules out retirement this year

The 35-year-old defender has started just 10 Premier League matches this season, having battled a number of injuries following the appointment of David Moyes.

However, Ferdinand was immediately recalled by interim manager Ryan Giggs - placed in charge after Moyes' sacking earlier this week - for Saturday's 4-0 victory over Norwich City.

Ferdinand, whose contract expires at the end of the current campaign, has now outlined his desire to play on, although it remains to be seen whether he has a future at Old Trafford.

"I'm going to continue playing," he told reporters. "Whether it's here, I don't know. But I hope so."

United's struggles this season have been well documented, and Ferdinand hopes the appointment of Giggs can spark a positive end to what he feels has been an "embarrassing" campaign.

"This here is a new chance and a new opportunity," he said.

"That is no different now than what I have seen over the years with different teams and with England.

"I haven't looked at the league table for ages because it is embarrassing. I don't want to see where we are.

"That is down to us as players and we take responsibility for that as much as anyone else. We are where we are.

"We have to take some form of responsibility and we do. We are not shirkers, we are not people who don't take responsibility.

"I don't think you get to where many of us have got to in our careers and won what we have won without taking responsibility. This is no different."