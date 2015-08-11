Ferdinand stands firm on Austin valuation

Les Ferdinand insists QPR will not accept less than £15million for star striker Charlie Austin.

Austin took the Premier League by storm last season with 18 goals in 35 starts, but ultimately his exploits were unable to stop QPR from slipping straight back into the Championship.

Speculation over Austin's future has been rife since relegation was confirmed, with Leicester City and Newcastle United among the clubs linked with a move for the former Burnley man - who was handed his first England call-up in June.

However, Rangers director of football Ferdinand stressed that the London club will only sell at the right price.

"We are now into the season and want to settle our side down as quickly as possible," he told the London Evening Standard. "It's not good for the club, it's not good for Charlie — it's not good for anyone.

"The fans are waiting for the window to close and are hoping Charlie is still here. These things always seem to drag on, but from the club perspective you want it resolved as quickly as possible.

"All he can do is be professional, which he was against Charlton (in a 2-0 defeat) on Saturday. He's got into this position where clubs are interested in him because he's been professional and scored goals. He can't allow himself to slip now.

"The price is still £15million and the only firm bid that has come in is still from Leicester. Everyone feels that bids are going to come in for him, it's just a matter of when. But if a club doesn't pay the fee, then we will offer him a new contract to get him to stay."