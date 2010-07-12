Ferguson: No bid for Sneijder

The 26-year-old was one of the standout performers of the World Cup finals, scoring five goals to help guide the Netherlands to the final, where they lost to Spain courtesy of Andres Iniesta's goal late in extra time.

Following his consistently impressive displays for both club and country in the past year, Sneijder was believed to have attracted the attention of Old Trafford supremo Ferguson, thought to be keen on the Dutchman as a replacement for veteran midfielder Paul Scholes.

Inter chief Moratti recently revealed that the Red Devils had expressed an interest in the playmaker, saying:

"The interest from Manchester United in Sneijder is real, but I didn't look into it in an attempt not to fall into temptation."

However, the United boss has since rubbished the reports.

"I don’t know where those reports about Sneijder came from. How can anybody turn me down when I haven’t even made a bid?” he said in the Daily Mail.

“I believe the squad is stronger than last season with the younger players having another year under their belts."

