Few surprises in Uruguay World Cup squad

Oscar Tabarez named his squad on Monday as Uruguay prepare to face Italy, England and Costa Rica in Group D in Brazil.

Liverpool star Suarez, who scored 31 Premier League goals this season, and Paris Saint-Germain striker Cavani (16 Ligue 1 goals) are among a dangerous attack.

Record caps holder Diego Forlan has also been included after a solid start at J.League club Cerezo Osaka.

Of the 25 players, 18 are owned by European clubs, with Liverpool defender Sebastian Coates – on loan at Uruguay's Nacional – included.

Southampton midfielder Gaston Ramirez also made the squad, which is expected to be cut down to 23 on the FIFA deadline of June 2.

Another three players – Andres Scotti (Nacional), Alvaro Fernandez (Gimnasia La Plata) and Gonzalo Castro (Real Sociedad) – have been named but will take no part in the training camp.

Uruguay have friendlies scheduled against Northern Ireland and Slovenia before a meeting with Costa Rica on June 14 opens their World Cup campaign.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Rodrigo Munoz (Libertad), Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martin Silva (Vasco da Gama)

Defenders: Martin Caceres (Juventus), Sebastian Coates (Liverpool), Jorge Fucile (Porto), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid), Diego Lugano (West Brom), Alvaro Pereira (Inter), Maxi Pereira (Benfica), Alejandro Silva (Lanus)

Midfielders: Egidio Arevalo (Tigres UANL), Sebastian Eguren (Palmeiras), Walter Gargano (Parma), Alvaro Gonzalez (Lazio), Nicolas Lodeiro (Botafogo), Diego Perez (Bologna), Gaston Ramirez (Southampton), Cristian Rodriguez (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards: Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain), Diego Forlan (Cerezo Osaka), Abel Hernandez (Palermo), Christian Stuani (Espanyol), Luis Suarez (Liverpool).