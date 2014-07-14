Feyenoord bring in Boulahrouz on a free

The 32-year-old centre-back, also capable of playing on the right side of defence, joins the Rotterdam club after his contract with Danish side Brondby expired.

Boulahrouz, whose former clubs include Chelsea, Sporting Lisbon, Hamburg and Sevilla, has signed a one-year deal with an option for an additional year.

And he is delighted to have secured a return to his homeland, where he has not played since leaving RKC Waalwijk in 2004.

"This feels like coming home, though I am still used to getting back," Boulahrouz told Feyenoord's official website.

"I thought it was time to return to the Netherlands. When Feyenoord approached me, I had no second thought."

Feyenoord will enter the UEFA Champions League in the third qualifying round after finishing second in the Eredivisie last season.

Boulahrouz has experience of Europe's premier competition, and is hopeful he can help his new club secure a place in the group stages.

"I don't need to explain how important they [the qualifying games] are for the club," he added.

"Can I be of value with my experience in the competition? Not only in those matches but hopefully throughout the season I can convey my experience to the younger players.

"I am fit and feel good. I cannot wait to ger started and give everything for this club."