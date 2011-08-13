Feyenoord rout Roda to go top

Twente Enschede beat visiting AZ Alkmaar 2-0, while PSV Eindhoven enjoyed their first win of the new campaign with a 1-0 victory over RKC Waalwijk after Dries Mertens struck midway through he first half.

Feyenoord's Under-21 international Cabral opened the scoring after 12 minutes in Rotterdam after cutting in from the right flank to curl a superb strike into the top corner.

Leroy Fer doubled the lead from close range early in the second half before Cabral repeated his first half trick to seal the win.

Marc Janko's third minute header put Twente ahead in their first match at the Grolsch Veste Stadium since two construction workers died when a roof collapsed on July 7 during renovation work.

Costa Rican Bryan Ruiz settled the match in the 66th minute after outfoxing two Alkmaar defenders and beating compatriot Esteban in the Alkmaar goal with a brilliant lob.

After two matches Feyenoord are top on goal difference with six points ahead of Twente, while Vitesse Arnhem, 4-0 winners over VVV Venlo, are third with four points.