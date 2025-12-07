How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace: Live streams, TV channels as London rivals meet in the Premier League

Watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace today as the Eagles aim to reinforce their European credentials against London opposition in the Premier League. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

SW6 meets SE25 in a Super Sunday fixture between Fulham and Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage.

These teams start the weekend 10 places apart in the Premier League table, with Fulham still inside the bottom six despite three wins in their last six games.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Fulham vs Palace online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace in the UK

Fulham vs Crystal Palace will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK as the headline 4.30pm kick-off on Super Sunday.

The match will be available on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event as well as on Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.

Watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace in the US

Fulham vs Crystal Palace will be shown live in the United States on USA Network.

To watch online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as YouTube TV.

How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace through Stan Sport.

Watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

Fulham vs Crystal Palace: Premier League preview

The Cottagers' millstone is a sequence of four consecutive defeats either side of the October international break and an inability to win away from home.

Fortunately for manager Marco Silva, Fulham did put a win on the board in their most recent away fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend thanks to two goals in the first six minutes.

The goal rush continued on Tuesday, when four goals against Manchester City threatened to add up to one of the great Premier League comebacks.

Crystal Palace haven't won at Craven Cottage since New Year's Day in 2005, visiting seven times without a win in six attempts in the Premier League and one in the FA Cup.

Tickets

The Eagles will be the favourites on Sunday afternoon, though, and Oliver Glasner has them ticking along very nicely above 12th place so far this season.

They've only been beaten three times in the Premier League this season and Palace have been effective on the road, winning more often than not in their fixtures away from Selhurst Park.

Their away defeats came at Everton and Arsenal, while Aston Villa, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley have all been beaten on their own turf.

Silva won't have missed that all of the bottom three are present on that list. Fulham will believe they can upset the odds but, in truth, the odds aren't as stacked against them as it might seem.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Fulham 2-1 Crystal Palace

FourFourTwo is backing Fulham to keep up their goalscoring uptick and climb a place or two towards the top end of the bottom half.