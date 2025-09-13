Ranked! Every Premier League kit from worst to best
Every Premier League kit has dropped - so here's the complete ranking, from too jazzy to super snazzy
The Premier League kits have all dropped – and if you're like anything like FourFourTwo, you're all fingers and thumbs on the calculator app, working out if you can justify £360 leaving your bank account or whether Klarna need a call.
Since the end of last season, shirts have been drip-fed to us with all 60 now out and released – that's three each: home, away and third. You know the drill by now: some of them are stonking and some of them are honking: so we asked every member of the FourFourTwo team to score every kit.
Remember to have your say in the comments…
60. Manchester City third
A shirt that will go down in history for Manchester City for all the wrong reasons. The Sky Blues have been given some abhorrent designs in the past but Puma's day-glo, rain-soaked third effort really does take the biscuit. The only shirt on our list to be given a 0/10 by anyone.
59. Newcastle United away
Newcastle United barely won a game with their last green kit but that's done little to deter Adidas, with this away shirt's dull pattern apparently inspired by the Tyne Bridge. It makes the material look a little cheap and plenty don't like the Saudi connotations.
58. Everton third
Uninspired and jarring, Castore have taken the colours from Everton's home and away shirts and put them in wavy lines across a black base. Let us guess, the wavy lines are there to reflect the Mersey?
57. Brentford third
Brown, orange and light blue isn't a renowned colour for football kits. Perhaps this is why.
56. Wolverhampton Wanderers third
Too jazzy? Everything about it should work – but Wolves' samba-flavoured third misses the mark with a busy pattern, garish blue and white shorts. A colour combo fit for Brazil, not the Black Country.
55. Leeds United third
A real victim of Adidas only really caring about the big clubs, here. It's not that Leeds United's latest third effort is particularly bad, it's that it's utterly forgettable, with our scores ranging from 3/10 to 6/10.
54. Brighton & Hove Albion away
Credit to Nike for giving Brighton & Hove Albion something different – but with such a brave colour choice, there's nothing else to grab you with this. No fancy collar, intricate pattern, callback to Brighton's heritage… and the badge in black feels wrong. Lazy, all in all.
53. Burnley third
Honestly, we usually love black-and-gold as much as the average millennial who remembers Sam Sparro. There's little effort in Burnley's effort, however, with a generic hexagon pattern and the sponsor breaking rank with white.
52. Manchester City home
Now we're getting into kits that we don't actively hate, nor particularly adore. The sash is a bit too ‘trying to be modern’ for our liking, but it's a clean effort, otherwise.
51. Everton away
The cuffs are nice, the shade of yellow is fine. Two members of our team gave this a 7/10… but the score was brought down by a 1/10 vote.
50. Burnley away
One team member gave Burnley's away a solid 8/10 – but no one else was sold on the sky-like shirt. Again, that sponsor's pretty bad.
49. Wolverhampton Wanderers away
It's not as loud as the third shirt – but when “not as bad as the other” is a the defining feature of a kit, it's no surprise to see it down this low.
48. Manchester United away
Adidas really are rinsing Manchester United's snowflake graphic, aren't that? The devil badge is lovely but it's hard to get excited about yet another minimal white United shirt.
47. Brentford home
Brentford's first Joma home shirt is absolutely fine – but as mentioned by pretty much everyone… what's going on with that collar?
46. Aston Villa third
Another white Aston Villa shirt? Is that the sound of a barrel we hear getting a good old scraping? The stain-glass pattern is nice enough, the Trefoil logo is lovely… it's just lacking a bit of character otherwise.
45. West Ham United home
And with the West Ham United home shirt, we're firmly into the territory of shirts rated as an average 5/10 or more. That's a fair enough assessment of Umbro's latest effort, which does little to either offend or inspire.
44. Bournemouth third
Bournemouth had some lovely graphics on their change strips last term but eschew anything so bold on their latest pink shirt to play it safe. The result is very much meh – the different shade on the sleeves is a little jarring, mind.
43. Tottenham Hotspur home
After years of seemingly giving Tottenham the same white shirt over and over again, Nike's latest home top reinvents the wheel with a central badge, beige sides, and modern-looking navy trim – yet typically, it has been widely panned by fans. Still… something different, eh?
42. Sunderland away
Hummel have delivered belter after belter for the Black Cats and this one has all the hallmarks of another classic: lovely all-over graphic, classic badge and bright colour with red-and-white piping. Yet it doesn't quite hit the mark for that oversized sponsor and general business… not as nice as last year's.
41. Chelsea third
Some of our panel rated this one very highly for its throwback nature: the classic Chelsea badge and the return of Nike's Total 90 template has made this one very popular with Blues fans. Others on the FourFourTwo team just didn't get the hype: perhaps you had to be there.
40. West Ham United away
Absolutely fine and nothing else: it's an off-white shirt with no details and a thick navy collar. In fact, the only talking point is why the badges have a rectangle cutout around them. An error or a poor design choice? Who knows.
39. Everton home
Objectively classy. Everton are opening a new stadium with a simple blue shirt that has wavy lines across the base – and it looks great. Unfortunately, their placing as 39th-nicest kit on list means we've got through the Toffees before any other club.
38. Brentford away
Brown is a hard sell. Aside from St. Pauli in Germany, there aren't many big-name clubs that opt for the shade – and Joma have produced something absolutely fine, it's not exactly one that we'll be rushing out to buy either.
37. Aston Villa away
Said to be inspired by the Bull Ring, this is one of Villa's best away shirts so far with two-tone black and sky blue details. Solid effort with praise across the board for this one.
36. Sunderland home
Massive sponsor and polarising centre-badge-choice aside, this is everything Sunderland fans wanted for their return to the big time. Hummel are certainly smart kit-makers.
35. Leeds United home
Similarly to Daniel Farke bringing in Dominic Calvert-Lewin as his big-name forward, Adidas refuse to throw caution to the wind for Leeds – but have decorated the new home kit with a brickwork-inspired blue-and-yellow pattern on the cuffs and collars. White home shirts are limiting but this is a nice compromise between something bold and what fans expect.
34. Burnley home
And now to wrap up Burnley: we still don't like the sponsor but the contour patterns across this one are lovely, as are the sky-blue touches on the shorts. Excellent work, Castore.
33. Wolverhampton Wanderers home
Hard to go wrong with such an iconic kit, isn't it? Sudu have introduced a lush new collar and thick cuffs for this one: it's nothing brave but it works nicely.
32. Manchester United home
The 90s inspiration gets a big thumbs up, but let's be frank: Manchester United's home kits under Adidas are starting to get extremely samey, as they alternate between black or white stripes down the sleeves, and some kind of inoffensive pattern on the base. Yes, it's a lovely shirt and yes, it's hard to be too exciting with a home jersey – but we need them to do something a little more out-there to see a United top climb this list next year.
31. Fulham away
What's not to love? It harks back to a classic, uses a retro badge (that's way better than the naff ‘FFC’ crest), has a classic polo collar and incorporates a classy navy. Superb.
