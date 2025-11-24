Liverpool’s secret weapon gives Reds upper hand in Antoine Semenyo chase despite Arsenal preference

Liverpool have a transfer advantage when it comes to their hopes of landing Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo.

Semenyo, 25, has been one of the Premier League's standout players so far this season, netting six goals and registering a further six assists for Andoni Iraola's south-coast side.

Despite missing their 2-2 draw with West Ham this weekend, the talented Ghana international is said to have a release clause of just £65m, which, according to reports, can be triggered during the first two weeks of the upcoming winter window.

Liverpool have key upper hand in Antoine Semenyo transfer pursuit

Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth is wanted by several clubs (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the Reds struggling, something seemingly will have to change as the festive schedule kicks in. Key man Mohamed Salah is off to the Africa Cup of Nations and will leave a gaping hole to add further insult to injury.

Ibrahima Konate's future may also come to a head, with Marc Guehi still high on FSG's transfer list, but pursuing Semenyo may be in their best interest as January swings around, especially given how well the player and sporting director Richard Hughes know one another.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hughes facilitated Semenyo's Bournemouth transfer in January 2023 from Bristol City, when he was in charge of the Cherries' transfers.

Their previous working relationship may come in handy should Liverpool look to sign the talented Ghana international.

Liverpool could face competition, though, as Semenyo is known to be an Arsenal supporter, revealed during an interview with The Athletic back in January 2024.

“I am an Arsenal fan,” the Cherries talisman said. “I don’t conflict the two with my job. It is great to play against Arsenal, a team I have watched all my life and I want to play for the top clubs as well. In order for that to happen I need to prove it."

