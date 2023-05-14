Feyenoord thrash Go Ahead Eagles to win Eredivisie for the first time since 2017

Feyenoord clinched their first Eredivise title since 2017 on Saturday following a 3-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles.

The Rotterdam club wrapped up the Dutch title in a routine win, thanks to goals from Oussama Idrissi and Santiago Gimenez inside the opening 20 minutes and a third from Igor Paixao early in the second half.

That sparked huge celebrations in the city, where fans have had little to celebrate in recent years.

Because although Feyenoord have now won 16 Dutch titles and the one of those was in 2017, their previous success in the competition came back in 1999.

Saturday's win saw Arne Slot's side move 11 points clear of PSV Eindhoven and although that gap was reduced to eight after the red and whites beat Fortuna Sittard, Feyenoord's lead is unassailable with just two rounds remaining.

Ajax had started the day in third, but their game at FC Groningen was abandoned after fans threw smoke bombs onto the pitch in protest at their team's relegation.