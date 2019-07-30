FIFA 20 FUT Icons: Zinedine Zidane joins Chelsea and Arsenal legends as latest players confirmed

The former playmaker, who is now head coach of the Bernabeu club, has been named as an icon for the first time.

He will be joined by legends Andrea Pirlo, Didier Drogba, Ian Wright and Ronald Koeman.

Zidane will also be the cover star of the FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition, joining Eden Hazard and Virgil van Dijk as cover stars for the game.

This is what we know about FIFA 20 so far, including details about Volta and more from our hands-on test of the game which will feature 30 official leagues, 700+ teams, over 17,000 authentic players and 90 licensed stadiums.

FIFA 20 is due for release on September 27. You can pre-order now on PS4, Xbox One (both £49.99) or PC (£54.99).

For three days' early access and plenty more goodies, get FIFA 20 Champions Edition for PS4 or Xbox One (both £79.99).

