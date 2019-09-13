FIFA 20 soundtrack: FULL track list announced including Major Lazer, Anderson .Paak, Disclosure

Ahead of FIFA 20's release later this month, EA have finally revealed details of the twin soundtracks for this year's edition (Spotify playlists at the bottom of this page).

Tracks and artists have been announced for both the official FIFA 20 soundtrack and the brand new Volta Football mode, the new FIFA Street-style feature within the main game. This follows news of the top 100 player ratings for FIFA 20 earlier this week.

The lead song of the FIFA 20 soundtrack, Que Calor, is by Major Lazer, whose other well-known tracks include Lean On and Light It Up. Que Calor also features El Alfa and reggaeton artist J Balvin.

Other artists who feature on the official FIFA 20 soundtrack include Another Sky, half.alive, JyellowL, Obongjayar and Suzi Wu.

Meanwhile, the Volta Football soundtrack includes music from Anderson .Paak, Disclosure and Don Diablo alongside many more artists.

FIFA 20's full release date is September 27, 2019. You can preorder now on PS4, Xbox One (both £49.99) or PC (£54.99).

Alternatively, for three days' early access and plenty more goodies, get FIFA 20 Champions Edition for PS4 or Xbox One (both £79.99).

FIFA 20 menu music track list:

Another Sky – The Cracks

Apre – Come Down

BJ The Chicago Kid – Feel The Vibe (ft. Anderson .Paak)

Buscabulla – Vamono

Cautious Clay – Erase

Child of the Parish – Before The Moment’s Gone

Colouring – Oh My God!

Danay Suarez – La Razon Del Equilibrio

Dennis Lloyd – Wild West

Dominic Fike – Phone Numbers

Everyone You Know – She Don’t Dance

Fieh – Glu

Flume – Rushing Back (ft. Vera Blue)

Foals – The Runner

Friedberg – Go Wild

GoldLink – Zulu Screams (ft. Maleek Berry & Bibi Bourelly)

Half•Alive – Runaway

Hot Chip – Positive

Jai Paul – He

Janice – Hearts Will Bleed

JB Scofield – Stretch It

Jevon – Lil Ze

Judah The Lion – Why Did You Run?

Jyellowl – Ozone

Kamakaze x Massappeals – Last Night (ft. Morgan Munroe)

Kojey Radical – Where Do I Begin

Loyle Carner – Angel (ft. Tom Misch)

Major Lazer – Que Calor (ft. J Balvin & El Alfa)

Masego – Big Girls

Milky Chance – Fado

MNDR – Save Me

Obongjayer – Frens

P Money – Where & When (ft. Giggs)

Pixx – Funsize

Rosalia & Ozuna – Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi

Sampa The Great – OMG

Skepta – Same Old Story

Sofi Tukker – Swing

Suzi Wu – Highway

The Knocks & Kah-Lo – Awa Ni

The S.L.P – Favourites (ft. Little Simz)

Tierra Whack – Unemployed

Ttrruuces – I’m Alive

FIFA 20 Volta music track list:

24KGoldn – Workin’

Aaron Aye – Roots

Alison Wonderland x Blessus – Here 4 U

Anderson .Paak – Bubblin

Baaeur – 3am (ft. AJ Tracey & Jae Stephens)

Bearson – Pink Medicine

Benny Benassi – Back To The Pump

Birdman & Juvenile – Broke

Cheat Codes – Be The One (with Kaskade)

Chris Lake x Anna Lunoe – Stomper

CMD/CTRL – Machinist

D Double E – Dem Man Dere

Daddy’s Groove & Cryogenix – Blackout

Deorro – Bomba

Disclosure ft. Jessie Ware – Confess To Me

Don Diablo – People Say (ft. Paije)

Don Eketron – Guerreia (ft. Gato Misteriosa)

Don Elektron – Break The Discoteka

Everyone You Know – She Don’t Dance

Flume and Hwls – High Beams (ft. Slowthai)

Footsie – Music Money (ft. D Double E & Jammer)

Footsie x Takjacob – Running Man

Heavy Baile + Ruxell – Calorzao

Hoodboi – Tunnel Vision (ft. Jerry Folk)

Hoodboi – Glide (ft. Tkay Maidza)

Ivan Ooze – Way Past Them

JB Scofield – Stretch It

Jevon – Lil Ze

Jorja Smith x Preditah – On My Mind (Preditah VIP Mix)

Jyellowl – Ozone

Kamakaze x Massappeals – Last Night (ft. Morgan Munroe)

Kaskade – Mia To Las

Leo Justis – Pros Amigos (ft. MC Tchelinho)

Leo Justi – Diam Riddim

Leo Justi – Vira a Cara

Leo Justi & Brazzabella – Proximo Riddim

LightSkinKeisha – Hey LightSkin (ft. Yella Beezy)

Louis The Child – Interstellar

Louis The Child – Space Jam

Louis The Child – Breaking News (with Raye)

Luna Shadows – Waves (Hex Cougar Remix)

Major Lazer – Que Calor (ft. J Balvin & El Alfa)

Megan Thee Stallion – Money Good

Mura Masa & Octavian – Move Me

Mura Masa & Bonzai – What If I Go?

Myles Parish – Drop It (Donde Quieras)

NSG ft. NOT3S – Pushing Up

Ohana Bam – Make Way For The King

P Money – Where & When (ft. Giggs)

P-Lo – Type Beat

Ruxell – Yo Quiero Beber (ft. Young Ash)

Ruxell – Zona Oeste

Sam Spiegel & Tropkillaz – Perfect (ft. Bia & MC Pikachu)

San Holo – Raw

Skepta – Same Old Story

Skizzy Mars – No Advice

Skizzy Mars – Take It Back

Slowthai, Mura Masa – Doorman

Suzi Wu – Highway

Swizz Beatz ft. Giggs – Come Again

Tagua Tagua – Peixe Voador

Tokimonsta – The Force (ft. Kool Keith)

Travis Thompson – I Wish

Trillary Banks – Get The Strap

Whethan – Love Gang (ft. Charli XCX)

Wolfgang Gartner – Anaconda

Wost – Toma (ft. OCM)

Yizzy – Hustle Hard

Zdot ft. Wiley – Coasting

Zeds Dead x Jauz – Lights Go Down

MORE FIFA 20:

EA’s President of Music Stefan Schnur said: “Originally, EA Sports FIFA soundtracks reflected world culture. Then they began to influence culture. Today, the EA Sports FIFA soundtracks have become culture.

“For the first time in franchise history, we’ve curated two separate soundtracks for the game featuring an unprecedented 110+ tracks representing more than 20 countries.

“The roster of artists not only captures the global spirit of the game from the stadiums to the streets, but elevates it like never before.”

FIFA 20 will be available on PS4, XBox One and PC from September 2, with the free demo available to be downloaded now.

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers' offer? Get 5 issues of the world's greatest football magazine for £5 – the game's greatest stories and finest journalism direct to your door for less than a pint in London. Cheers!

NOW READ...

QUIZ Can you name FIFA 20’s top 100 rated players?

GAMING eFootball PES 2020 full review

LIST The 25 best football films and documentaries... ever!

New features you’ll love on FourFourTwo.com