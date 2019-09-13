FIFA 20 soundtrack: FULL track list announced including Major Lazer, Anderson .Paak, Disclosure
Track and artists confirmed for main game and Volta, also starring GoldLink, Another Sky and Suzi Wu
Ahead of FIFA 20's release later this month, EA have finally revealed details of the twin soundtracks for this year's edition (Spotify playlists at the bottom of this page).
Tracks and artists have been announced for both the official FIFA 20 soundtrack and the brand new Volta Football mode, the new FIFA Street-style feature within the main game. This follows news of the top 100 player ratings for FIFA 20 earlier this week.
The lead song of the FIFA 20 soundtrack, Que Calor, is by Major Lazer, whose other well-known tracks include Lean On and Light It Up. Que Calor also features El Alfa and reggaeton artist J Balvin.
Other artists who feature on the official FIFA 20 soundtrack include Another Sky, half.alive, JyellowL, Obongjayar and Suzi Wu.
Meanwhile, the Volta Football soundtrack includes music from Anderson .Paak, Disclosure and Don Diablo alongside many more artists.
FIFA 20 menu music track list:
- Another Sky – The Cracks
- Apre – Come Down
- BJ The Chicago Kid – Feel The Vibe (ft. Anderson .Paak)
- Buscabulla – Vamono
- Cautious Clay – Erase
- Child of the Parish – Before The Moment’s Gone
- Colouring – Oh My God!
- Danay Suarez – La Razon Del Equilibrio
- Dennis Lloyd – Wild West
- Dominic Fike – Phone Numbers
- Everyone You Know – She Don’t Dance
- Fieh – Glu
- Flume – Rushing Back (ft. Vera Blue)
- Foals – The Runner
- Friedberg – Go Wild
- GoldLink – Zulu Screams (ft. Maleek Berry & Bibi Bourelly)
- Half•Alive – Runaway
- Hot Chip – Positive
- Jai Paul – He
- Janice – Hearts Will Bleed
- JB Scofield – Stretch It
- Jevon – Lil Ze
- Judah The Lion – Why Did You Run?
- Jyellowl – Ozone
- Kamakaze x Massappeals – Last Night (ft. Morgan Munroe)
- Kojey Radical – Where Do I Begin
- Loyle Carner – Angel (ft. Tom Misch)
- Major Lazer – Que Calor (ft. J Balvin & El Alfa)
- Masego – Big Girls
- Milky Chance – Fado
- MNDR – Save Me
- Obongjayer – Frens
- P Money – Where & When (ft. Giggs)
- Pixx – Funsize
- Rosalia & Ozuna – Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi
- Sampa The Great – OMG
- Skepta – Same Old Story
- Sofi Tukker – Swing
- Suzi Wu – Highway
- The Knocks & Kah-Lo – Awa Ni
- The S.L.P – Favourites (ft. Little Simz)
- Tierra Whack – Unemployed
- Ttrruuces – I’m Alive
FIFA 20 Volta music track list:
- 24KGoldn – Workin’
- Aaron Aye – Roots
- Alison Wonderland x Blessus – Here 4 U
- Anderson .Paak – Bubblin
- Baaeur – 3am (ft. AJ Tracey & Jae Stephens)
- Bearson – Pink Medicine
- Benny Benassi – Back To The Pump
- Birdman & Juvenile – Broke
- Cheat Codes – Be The One (with Kaskade)
- Chris Lake x Anna Lunoe – Stomper
- CMD/CTRL – Machinist
- D Double E – Dem Man Dere
- Daddy’s Groove & Cryogenix – Blackout
- Deorro – Bomba
- Disclosure ft. Jessie Ware – Confess To Me
- Don Diablo – People Say (ft. Paije)
- Don Eketron – Guerreia (ft. Gato Misteriosa)
- Don Elektron – Break The Discoteka
- Everyone You Know – She Don’t Dance
- Flume and Hwls – High Beams (ft. Slowthai)
- Footsie – Music Money (ft. D Double E & Jammer)
- Footsie x Takjacob – Running Man
- Heavy Baile + Ruxell – Calorzao
- Hoodboi – Tunnel Vision (ft. Jerry Folk)
- Hoodboi – Glide (ft. Tkay Maidza)
- Ivan Ooze – Way Past Them
- JB Scofield – Stretch It
- Jevon – Lil Ze
- Jorja Smith x Preditah – On My Mind (Preditah VIP Mix)
- Jyellowl – Ozone
- Kamakaze x Massappeals – Last Night (ft. Morgan Munroe)
- Kaskade – Mia To Las
- Leo Justis – Pros Amigos (ft. MC Tchelinho)
- Leo Justi – Diam Riddim
- Leo Justi – Vira a Cara
- Leo Justi & Brazzabella – Proximo Riddim
- LightSkinKeisha – Hey LightSkin (ft. Yella Beezy)
- Louis The Child – Interstellar
- Louis The Child – Space Jam
- Louis The Child – Breaking News (with Raye)
- Luna Shadows – Waves (Hex Cougar Remix)
- Major Lazer – Que Calor (ft. J Balvin & El Alfa)
- Megan Thee Stallion – Money Good
- Mura Masa & Octavian – Move Me
- Mura Masa & Bonzai – What If I Go?
- Myles Parish – Drop It (Donde Quieras)
- NSG ft. NOT3S – Pushing Up
- Ohana Bam – Make Way For The King
- P Money – Where & When (ft. Giggs)
- P-Lo – Type Beat
- Ruxell – Yo Quiero Beber (ft. Young Ash)
- Ruxell – Zona Oeste
- Sam Spiegel & Tropkillaz – Perfect (ft. Bia & MC Pikachu)
- San Holo – Raw
- Skepta – Same Old Story
- Skizzy Mars – No Advice
- Skizzy Mars – Take It Back
- Slowthai, Mura Masa – Doorman
- Suzi Wu – Highway
- Swizz Beatz ft. Giggs – Come Again
- Tagua Tagua – Peixe Voador
- Tokimonsta – The Force (ft. Kool Keith)
- Travis Thompson – I Wish
- Trillary Banks – Get The Strap
- Whethan – Love Gang (ft. Charli XCX)
- Wolfgang Gartner – Anaconda
- Wost – Toma (ft. OCM)
- Yizzy – Hustle Hard
- Zdot ft. Wiley – Coasting
- Zeds Dead x Jauz – Lights Go Down
