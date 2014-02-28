FIFA confirm Ukraine v USA friendly switch

The match on Wednesday was originally due to be contested in Kharkiv but will now be relocated to Larnaca following the recent instability that has rocked Ukraine.

Running battles between government forces and protestors opposed to the regime of Viktor Yanukovych led to scores of deaths in Kiev and although the president has since fled the capital, the country remains unstable.

Against that backdrop, the Ukrainian Football Association announced earlier in the week their intention to move the fixture to Cyprus, and FIFA have now confirmed that switch.

"FIFA has been informed that the match will be played in Larnaca with the agreement of the Cyprus FA and the confederations concerned," the world governing body said when contacted by Perform.

It is the second match to have been moved from Ukraine due to safety concerns, after Dynamo Kiev's UEFA Europa League last 32 first leg clash with Valencia was also switched to Cyprus.

Ukraine's domestic Premier League has also delayed its restart following the mid-season break due to the troubles.